Hoc Mon wholesale market increases Tet goods, stabilizes prices of commodities

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung late at night of January 4 and in the early morning of January 5 conducted an inspection of the Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market.

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung (R) conducts an inspection of the Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market. (Photo:SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung and the Department of Culture and Society of the HCMC People's Council had a working session on preparing the supply of essential goods for the Tet holiday.

Director of Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market Le Van Tien said that the market will increase the volume of goods by eight percent compared to 2023, equivalent to 2,500 tons per day and night to ensure the supply of goods for the people during the Tet holiday.

According to businesses, the market currently sees weak purchasing power. Retailers expect a surge in demand for goods one and two weeks during the peak period of Tet (Lunar New Year).

In the past year, the market organized training courses on food safety and regulations on food traceability for 152 people and supported traders in signing commitments on the production and trading of safe agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products.

The interdisciplinary inspection team inspects a retailer trading pork at the market. (Photo:SGGP)

Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Nguyen Van Dung acknowledged and highly appreciated the efforts of the management board of Hoc Mon Agriculture Wholesale Market, and businesses at the market in ensuring a safe supply of goods.

However, he noted that the market management board and businesses need to strictly monitor foods sold by retailers to ensure customers buy products with clear origins.

He suggested the interdisciplinary inspection teams of the departments of police, and the market management force of the city to strengthen inspections and handle the spontaneous operation of illegal street markets around wholesale markets.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh