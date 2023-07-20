Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park to come under management of Hanoi

The Science and Technology Ministry has cooperated with Hanoi People’s Committee for the management transfer of Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park from the former to the latter.



Acting Director Pham Thi Van Anh of the Personnel Arrangement Department (under the Science and Technology Ministry) informed that this Ministry has worked with Hanoi People’s Committee to prepare a draft resolution for a smooth transfer of management right of Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park to Hanoi People’s Committee.

At present, the draft resolution is ready to submit to the Government for consideration. It is expected to earn approval at the end of this July. Acting Director Anh further stated that the transfer can take place right after the greenlight of this resolution from August 1.

Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park was established under Decision No.198/1998/QD-TTg, issued on October 12, 1998. After 25 years of operation, it has attracted 104 investment projects with a total registered capital of nearly VND100 trillion (US$4.23 billion). It offers job openings for 30,000 people.

For many years, the development of Hoa Lac Hi-tech Park has met various challenges, and thus has not achieved the expected results, especially the issues of infrastructure competition and investment attraction.