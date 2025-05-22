Ho Chi Minh City takes steps to prevent new variants of Covid-19

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday issued an urgent directive to its affiliated units, calling for strengthened measures in the prevention and control of Covid-19 across the city.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health stated that Omicron XEC is not a new variant, but it requires careful observation. This strain has been identified globally since June 2024 and is categorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a low-risk variant that needs to be under monitor.

Nevertheless, due to the unpredictable nature of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has urged the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) for tracking the progression of the epidemic both locally and internationally. Accordingly, the surveillance of cases, pathogens, and any unusual occurrences to facilitate early predictions should be enhanced and timely recommendations for intervention strategies need to be given.

Accordingly, the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control must coordinate with the National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology, the Pasteur Institute of Ho Chi Minh City, and the Oxford University Clinical Research Unit (OUCRU) to collect samples for testing to identify virus variants from outbreaks and severe cases and monitor the spread.

In tandem, a sustainable 2023-2025 epidemic control strategy must be carried out with a particular emphasis on safeguarding high-risk populations, including the senior citizens and those with underlying medical conditions.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control must organize training and instruct medical facilities to properly implement professional procedures for Covid-19 prevention and control, as per the Ministry of Health's guidelines. Additionally, the center should promote communication on personal disease prevention measures such as mask-wearing, hand-washing, and seeking medical attention for symptoms, at public places, tourist attractions, and shopping centers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has directed all medical facilities in the area to review and update their Covid-19 admission and treatment plans. Healthcare facilities are required to proactively allocate adequate human resources, medications, equipment, and medical supplies to ensure readiness.

Hospitals must reinitiate training programs focused on the diagnosis, treatment, and infection control of Covid-19 in accordance with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health. Infection prevention measures should be intensified to curb in-hospital transmission, with particular emphasis on safeguarding high-risk groups, including pregnant women, the elderly, individuals with underlying health conditions, and patients in intensive care, cardiovascular, dialysis, and surgical units.

Hospitals are also urged to enhance monitoring of compliance with hand hygiene and mask-wearing protocols for all individuals entering or exiting the premises.

In cases involving patients with severe Covid-19 or complications requiring advanced care, hospitals should proactively arrange consultations and transfer patients to the Hospital for Tropical Diseases in Ho Chi Minh City. All transfers must prioritize patient safety both prior to and during transport.

By Thanh Son - Translated by Uyen Phuong