Ho Chi Minh City Police raze 330 drug-related cases during one month

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee recently reported on the results of the Month of Action against Drugs and Vietnam Drug Day (June 26) for 2024 in the city.

Ho Chi Minh City Police organize a peak activity for volunteers in the fight against drugs and society's vices at inter-provincial bus stations in the city.

During the Month of Action against Drugs from June 1 to June 30, the Ho Chi Minh City Police razed 330 drug-related cases with 826 individuals, an increase of 120 cases with 345 crimes compared to the same period last year.



Functional forces seized over 6.7 kilograms of heroin, more than 4.7 kilograms of cannabis, over 49.1 kilograms of synthetic drugs, more than 139 ml of drug-containing solutions, one grenade, one firearm, 14 bullets, 101 motorcycles, 247 mobile phones and more than VND534 million (US$21,207) from these cases.

The police have proposed criminal prosecution for 298 cases with 601 defendants and imposed administrative fines on 26 cases with 194 individuals.

During this period, functional agencies checked and handled 101 business facilities and prosecuted eight cases with 17 defendants for violations of buying, selling, storing and organizing the illegal use of narcotic drugs.

By Dong Son- Translated by Huyen Huong