Health sector takes proactive steps against dengue fever

A child gets a vaccine against dengue fever

Medical experts are predicting an early dengue fever epidemic in Ho Chi Minh City this year, following a significant rise in cases during the first two months of 2025, which exceeded the same period's numbers for the past three years. They stress the urgency of proactive and drastic prevention.

The City Children's Hospital has successfully treated an 11-year-old boy from HCMC’s Binh Chanh outlying district, who was in critical condition due to severe dengue shock complicated by respiratory failure and a blood clotting disorder.

The young patient, weighing 45kg, was admitted after experiencing a high fever for three consecutive days, accompanied by abdominal pain and cold extremities. Doctors promptly administered anti-shock fluids following the standard protocol. However, the child developed early and prolonged deep shock, leading to severe complications and worsening respiratory distress. In response, medical staff performed peritoneal fluid drainage to relieve pressure and support recovery.

After a week of intensive treatment, the patient’s condition has significantly improved. He has been weaned off the ventilator, is breathing normally, remains alert, and can now eat and drink independently.

Prior, doctors of the HCMC-based Children's Hospital 2 have recently treated 10-year-old boy in District 12 for severe dengue fever. His mother reported that he initially had fever and nausea and was treated at a local clinic without improvement. He was diagnosed with dengue fever on the fifth day after being taken to the hospital for further treatment. After three days of treatment, the child's health has improved.

According to Dr. Nguyen Dinh Qui, Deputy Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases at Children's Hospital 2, dengue fever can strike year-round, with cases often spiking during the rainy season and impacting both children and adults. If not promptly diagnosed and treated, dengue fever can progress to dangerous, potentially fatal complications.

Dr. Le Hong Nga, Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC), confirmed that the city’s health sector has implemented a series of coordinated measures to control and prevent the spread of dengue fever.

Alongside routine efforts such as case monitoring, outbreak investigations, and serological and vector surveillance, authorities have intensified monitoring and strict management of high-risk areas. These measures aim to curb mosquito breeding and prevent further transmission of the disease.

The city's health sector has urged the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City to strengthen enforcement of dengue prevention regulations. Authorities are instructed to apply administrative sanctions under Decree 117/2020/ND-CP against individuals and organizations that fail to comply with health sector guidelines.

This measure aims to ensure strict adherence to disease prevention protocols and curb the spread of dengue fever in high-risk areas.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health has issued a comprehensive plan to prevent and control dengue fever by 2025. The plan clearly outlines solutions for implementation including epidemiological surveillance, control of risk areas, and proactive mosquito spraying. Additionally, the department is focused on detecting and promptly addressing outbreaks to prevent their spread and prolongation.

All reported cases are to be investigated and verified within 24 hours as well as included into the Geographic Information System (GIS). Moreover, they were used to delineate the outbreak's presence and extent. Simultaneously, all health centers in districts and Thu Duc City are required to monitor a minimum of 30 percent of outbreaks within its jurisdiction, encompassing wards, communes, and towns.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control reported 351 new dengue fever cases last week, bringing the total since the beginning of 2025 to 3,815 cases.

Health authorities warn that the number of weekly cases in the early weeks of 2025 has already surpassed figures from the same period last year and the three-year average. This trend signals a heightened risk of an early dengue outbreak in the near future.

By Thanh An – Translated by Anh Quan