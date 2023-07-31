Health sector in HCMC alarms surge in HFMD

The HCMC Department of Health has just sent its report to the municipal People's Committee on the epidemic situation in the city. According to the report, since the beginning of the year, the southern largest city has recorded 9,790 cases of dengue fever without deaths. Currently, hospitals in the city are treating 158 patients including 106 cases in Ho Chi Minh City.

Particularly, since the beginning of the year, Ho Chi Minh City has recorded 13,173 cases. Currently, hospitals in the city are treating 477 cases of HFMD. Amongst 477 HFMD patients, 476 are under 6 years old and 36 cases are severe including 7 cases living in Ho Chi Minh City.

Facing the rapidly increasing and complicated situation of the HFMD epidemic, the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City has directed health departments of districts and Thu Duc City to strengthen surveillance of HFMD cases, especially cases from private healthcare facilities.