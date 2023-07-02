Seven delegations set up to inspect dengue fever, hand-foot-and-mouth disease

The Ministry of Health decided to set up seven delegations to inspect, supervise and direct the prevention and control of dengue fever and hand-foot-and-mouth disease in 14 key provinces and cities in the country.

The delegations will focus on inspecting the implementation of the disease prevention and control plan in 2023, supervising the handling at hotspots and areas at risk of epidemic outbreaks, organizing campaigns to kill mosquito larvae and wash hands with soap, mobilizing departments, units and organizations to participate in the prevention and control of hand, foot and mouth disease and dengue fever in the locality.

The works will be performed in Ho Chi Minh City, An Giang, Kien Giang, Binh Duong, Ba Ria- Vung Tau, Soc Trang, Tien Giang, Binh Dinh, Ha Tinh, Nghe An and other localities.

According to the Ministry of Health, in the first six months of 2023, the country recorded more than 12,600 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, including four deaths.

The Southern region accounted for more than 50 percent of the total infectious cases in the country.

The number of hand, foot and mouth cases was mainly seen in children under ten years old, accounting for 98.5 percent of the total number of cases. Notably, the illness was common in children from one to five years old.

Meanwhile, the country also recorded more than 25,000 dengue fever cases, down 39 percent compared to the same period in 2022.

However, the risk of the disease outbreak is likely high as the Southern provinces and cities are entering the rainy season creating favorable conditions for mosquitoes to live and reproduce.