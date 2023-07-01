Health sector calling for urgent action to minimize illness, deaths from dengue

According to the latest report of the Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City, from June 19 to 25, the city recorded 197 new cases of dengue, an increase of 18 percent compared to the average of 4 weeks ago.

Among 197 new cases of dengue, the number of inpatients and outpatients increased by 11.4 percent and 24.6 percent, respectively. Of 21 districts, 12 districts and Thu Duc City have seen an increase in the number of cases bringing the cumulative number of dengue cases since the beginning of the year until now to 8,298, accounting for 53.2 percent over the same period in 2022 with 17,733 cases. No dengue-related death was recorded.

Through monitoring of dengue risk points, the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC) detected districts 1, 4, 7, 11, 12, Hoc Mon and Thu Duc City have many sites with stagnant water triggering mosquito laying eggs.

Facing the overlapping epidemic when the number of cases of hand, foot and mouth disease and dengue gradually increased in the city, the health sector proposed districts and Thu Duc City to step up epidemic prevention activities. Local administrations will impose strict punishment on organizations and individuals that fail to take measures to ensure the hygiene of their residences to prevent infectious diseases.

In an effort to prevent epidemics, over the past time, the government in Binh Tan District also decided to issue sanction organizations and individuals that do not strictly implement epidemic prevention and control work according to Decree No. 117/2020/ND-CP of the Government in addition to calling for people to keep environmental sanitation and checking high-risk venues in the district. Particularly in the last 2 months, Binh Tan District has collected tens of millions of Vietnamese dong from fining 19 organizations and individuals that failed to prevent the epidemic.

Chairman of Tan Tao Ward People's Committee To Hoang Giang said that the locality has a high population density, and many companies and businesses, so the supervision and mobilization of people to prevent the dengue epidemic is difficult because many organizations and individuals have still practiced negligent behavior to the epidemic prevention.

Similarly, Vice Chairman of Binh Hung Hoa Ward People's Committee B Phan Thi Minh informed that the ward administrators had issued three sanctions on households and businesses that have not strictly implemented epidemic prevention and control work while sending medical staff to each residential quarters to destroy the larvae as well as closely inspect and supervise dengue outbreaks.

Vice Chairman of Binh Tan District People's Committee Le Thi Ngoc Dung disclosed that the cumulative total of dengue inpatient and dengue outpatient from January 1 to June 27 is 920, down 63 percent compared to the same period in 2022. The District People's Committee has directed the units to strengthen inspection and supervision according to the HCDC guidance. At the sites where the larvae were detected, inspectors had to re-check them weekly.

Dr. Nguyen Trung Hoa, Director of the Go Vap District Health Center, said that over the past time, the locality had recorded about 300 dengue cases, an increase of over 13 percent over the same period. The culprit of soaring dengue cases is high population density and high mobility - the risk of increasing the spread of the disease. The Go Vap District People's Committee has directed 16 ward people's committees to mobilize all resources to effectively control and handle the risk points of mosquitoes and larvae in the area. Administrative penalties will be imposed on individuals and organizations that intentionally increase the risk of disease spread in the community as prescribed by law.

Vice Chairman of District 12 People's Committee Vo Thi Chinh said that the number of dengue cases in the district decreased by nearly 44 percent over the same period. It is forecasted that in the coming time, the number of dengue cases will tend to increase because it is at the peak of the rainy season. In 2022, the district administration threw the book at 134 households and organizations failing to implement epidemic prevention measures. Administrative sanctions will be imposed in the upcoming time.

Suburban districts also drastically promote measures to prevent dengue, hand, foot and mouth disease. Vice Chairman of the Cu Chi District People's Committee Nguyen Thi Hang said that the district People's Committee established two inspection teams to pay 32 visits to communes and commune administrations also set up 21 inspection teams to visit 800 facilities and areas with risk of dengue in the district.

Inspectors requested 11 facilities to apply dengue prevention measures and sanctioned 2 establishments for not cooperating in epidemic prevention and control.