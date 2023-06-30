Cases of HFMD, dengue cases keep soaring in past week: HCDC

Cases of hand, foot and mouth disease and dengue fever in the city continued to increase rapidly in the past week, said the Center for Disease Control of Ho Chi Minh City (HCDC).

Specifically, Ho Chi Minh City last week recorded 779 cases of hand, foot and mouth disease, doubling the average of 4 weeks ago with 360 cases. The number of inpatients and outpatients increased by 1.8 times and 2.8 times, respectively. Therefore, the cumulative confirmed hand, foot and mouth cases since the beginning of the year till now are 3,736, 47.7 percent lower than the same period in 2022 with 7,144 cases.

Last week, Ho Chi Minh City also recorded 197 cases of dengue fever, an increase of 18 percent compared to that in the average of 4 weeks ago. Worse, the number of hospitalizations skyrocketed by 11.4 percent while outpatients also hiked by 24.6 percent. The cumulative number of cases since the beginning of the year till June is 8,298 cases, 53.2 percent lower than the same period in 2022 with 17,733 cases. Fortunately, no deaths have been reported.