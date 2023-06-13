WHO, HCMC’s Pasteur Institute organize training program for dengue prevention

The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pasteur Institute in HCMC co-organized a training course in Binh Duong Province on monitoring and preventing dengue fever for district-level medical facilities in the southern region on June 13.

Attending the event were Director of HCMC's Pasteur Institute, Asst. Prof. Nguyen Vu Trung; Deputy Director of the Health Department of Binh Duong Province, Dr. Huynh Minh Chinh; leaders of Centers for Disease Control and more than 300 officials who are in charge of monitoring and preventing dengue fever at healthcare centers of districts, towns, and cities of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Long An, and Tay Ninh provinces.

The training course provided the processes of receiving, monitoring, online data entry, outbreak managing, handling disease outbreaks, Chemical spraying to prevent the pandemic, managing the quality of intervention activities, and communication tasks to the participants.