SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Health

WHO, HCMC’s Pasteur Institute organize training program for dengue prevention

SGGPO
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the Pasteur Institute in HCMC co-organized a training course in Binh Duong Province on monitoring and preventing dengue fever for district-level medical facilities in the southern region on June 13.
WHO, HCMC’s Pasteur Institute organize training program for dengue prevention ảnh 1

At the training course (Photo: SGGP)

Attending the event were Director of HCMC's Pasteur Institute, Asst. Prof. Nguyen Vu Trung; Deputy Director of the Health Department of Binh Duong Province, Dr. Huynh Minh Chinh; leaders of Centers for Disease Control and more than 300 officials who are in charge of monitoring and preventing dengue fever at healthcare centers of districts, towns, and cities of Binh Duong, Binh Phuoc, Long An, and Tay Ninh provinces.

WHO, HCMC’s Pasteur Institute organize training program for dengue prevention ảnh 2

Delegates attend the event. (Photo: SGGP)

The training course provided the processes of receiving, monitoring, online data entry, outbreak managing, handling disease outbreaks, Chemical spraying to prevent the pandemic, managing the quality of intervention activities, and communication tasks to the participants.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

World Health Organization (WHO) the Pasteur Institute in HCMC monitoring and preventing dengue fever district-level medical facilities

Other news