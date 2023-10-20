Health Minister encourages women to have early medical checkups

Since Vietnam sees 21,550 new cases of breast cancer annually, Minister of Health Dao Hong Lan encourages women to have early medical checkups.

The Ministry of Health, the Supportive Fund for Cancer Patients, or Bright Future Fund, in collaboration with other agencies and organizations yesterday launched a media campaign to raise awareness about breast cancer with the theme 'Join hands for the woman I love' in 2023.

At the launching ceremony, the Health Minister said that cancer is becoming a major burden of disease for countries worldwide, including Vietnam. Breast cancer is a common disease because the country reports about 21,550 new cases of breast cancer yearly, accounting for 25.8 percent of all types of cancer.

Worryingly, cancers are currently on the rise amongst younger women. Along with that, women are usually shy, so they delay screening to detect the disease early. Breast cancers are being diagnosed at a late stage when treatment is less effective.

Cancer that's diagnosed at an early stage, when it isn't too large and hasn't spread, is more likely to be treated successfully with a rate is up to 90 percent, the Minister of Health emphasized.

At the same time, she called on the community to join hands to fight against breast cancer. Businesses and organizations need to include cancer screening programs in general and breast cancer in particular for women turning 40 in their regular health check-up programs.

On this occasion at the program, the Supportive Fund for Cancer Patients, or Bright Future Fund, planned to implement many activities for cancer patients across the country. Including a forum for cancer patients to advise and update information on diagnosis and treatment, as well as create opportunities for patients to meet, share experiences, and transmit optimistic spirit to fight disease.

According to statistics from the Cancer Hospital, the rate of early breast cancer screening and detection has reached 70 percent and the cure rate of breast cancer has also reached more than 70 percent in recent years on a par with developed countries.