HCMC’s innovative approach shaping comprehensive digital society

The HCMC Information and Communications Department and the HCMC Computer Association yesterday inaugurated a series of exhibitions and conferences themed “Digital Technology - A New Growth Driver for HCMC”.

HCMC starts a new phase of boosting comprehensive digital transformation citywide



These activities are in response to the National Digital Transformation Day (October 10) and kick off a new phase, accelerating comprehensive digital transformation in HCMC.

Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications is delivering his speech



Summarizing the results of the city’s digital transformation in the 2020-2024 period, Director Lam Dinh Thang of the HCMC Department of Information and Communications shared that over the past four years, the city has focused on completing many key digital transformation tasks and solutions, such as renewing thinking and unifying perceptions, developing digital infrastructure, developing city-wide common digital platforms, and promoting the development of the digital economy in key sectors such as e-commerce, transportation, logistics, finance, banking, energy, and tourism.

“HCMC aims to have all of its administrative apparatus operate on digital platforms by 2025 so that via comprehensive digital transformation, it can form a digital government, serving as a sustainable foundation to promote a digital economy, digital society, and smart city development”, stressed Director Lam Dinh Thang.

Event participants are experiencing the HCMC Digital Map



In the event, Director Lam Dinh Thang presented the city's orientations for the 2025-2030 period. Accordingly, HCMC is promoting its rapid and sustainable development based on science and technology, innovation, green transformation, and digital transformation.

It is persistent in building and developing digital platforms as new cyberspace infrastructure to quickly solve specific problems of digital transformation, accelerating the digital transformation process of the entire city.

The city police are taking part in the event



The city also identifies digital governance based on digital technology and data as the foundation for city governance in the 2026-2030 period, ensuring rapid and sustainable development, enhancing management capacity and efficiency. Meanwhile, the digital economy plays an important role as the main driving force for the rapid and sustainable economic development of the city.

“HCMC aims at developing a digital society as well as popularizing digital skills so that people can access knowledge, equip themselves with the ability to actively participate in and equally enjoy the fruits of the digital transformation process, and join hands to build an inclusive and comprehensive digital society.” Director Lam Dinh Thang

The series of exhibitions and conferences take place on October 22-23. In the exhibition section, with over 50 booths, people can experience diverse technologies with many attractive themes divided into different areas. Notably, the government section showcases achievements, systems, and digital platforms that promote the development of digital government, digital society, digital economy, and smart cities.

Meanwhile, the experience zone features innovative technologies, solutions, and digital transformation applications with the participation of over 30 leading technology organizations and corporations in the city.

Visitors are learning about digital transformation products in HCMC

The conferences, with the joint participation of the HCMC Digital Transformation Center, the municipal Department of Tourism, Saigon High-Tech Park, the HCMC Business Association, and the Southern Information Security Association, help to exploit the potential of solutions and technology applications to address digital transformation challenges in the fields of digital infrastructure, information security, sustainable tourism, AI, digital offices, and smart cities.

HCMC has approved the "HCMC Digital Transformation Program" under Decision No. 2393/QD-UBND dated July 3, 2020, with the goal of being among the top 5 localities with the best e-government by 2025 and the digital economy accounting for 25 percent of GRDP. By 2030, HCMC will fully form a smart city data platform to serve the development of digital government, digital economy, and digital society, with data being widely shared across society.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam