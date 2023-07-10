HCMC’s enterprises keep pace with growth momentum

With flourishing economic results in the first six months of this year, many enterprises in HCMC expect to keep pace with the growth momentum to accelerate their production and business activities in the coming months.

According to the municipal Statistics Office, in the period, total retail sales of goods rose by 9.7 percent year-on-year, and revenue from accommodation and food services increased by 36.2 percent. In particular, the number of foreign tourists to the city tripled over the same period, contributing to the boost in domestic demand and economic growth.

The index of industrial production (IIP) in June rose by 2.3 percent month-on-month, and 4.8 percent against that of the same month of last year. In the January-June period, the IIP increased by 1.9 percent year-on-year.

A survey on business trends of manufacturing and processing enterprises in HCMC also showed an improvement in production and business activities in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the previous one. Specifically, 19.3 percent of the enterprises rated their production and business situation as better; 34.1 percent held steady, and 46.6 percent more difficult.

State-owned enterprises were the most optimistic with 66.7 percent of the respondents saying that their operations were better and kept stable. Meanwhile, the rates in foreign-invested and non-state enterprises are 56.2 percent and 50.3 percent, respectively.

For the third quarter, 26.4 percent of the respondents predicted that their production and business will be better, 35.1 percent stable, and 38.5 percent more difficult.