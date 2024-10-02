HCMC’s decisiveness in site clearance for building 4,500 new classrooms

Ho Chi Minh City is more determined in site clearance for building 4,500 new classrooms; however, city administrators recognize that compensation and site clearance are challenging tasks.

A new school is built in Binh Chanh District's Vinh Loc A Commune

To address this, the city has directed localities to understand residents’ desires, living conditions and circumstances. The city believes that addressing this bottleneck can help achieve significant breakthroughs in socio-economic development including 4,500 new classroom construction projects.

Specifically, Ward 14 of Go Vap District is the most populous area in the district, with 15,000 households and nearly 54,000 residents. However, the ward currently only has one kindergarten, two primary schools, and one secondary school. This means that the ward's educational facilities are not sufficient to meet the needs of its growing population. The lack of educational facilities in Ward 14 is a major problem that needs to be addressed.

A land area in the ward is reserved for school construction since 2010. This land is free from compensation or site clearance complications. However, the process for altering the land use designation is sluggish, requiring consultations with multiple departments and agencies.

Chairman Nguyen The Dung of the Ward 14 People's Committee expressed his delight as the local administration has completed the investment procedures and estimated construction costs following the pressing demand for educational facilities. As per schedule, construction will commence shortly and be put into use by the 2025-2026 academic year.

Similarly, Chairman Tran Hoang Phuong of the Ward 6 People's Committee in Go Vap District noted that in 2023, the local government collaborated with district authorities to successfully encourage hundreds of families to relocate, facilitating the handover of land for the expansion of nearly 2.5 kilometers of Duong Quang Ham Street, a vital infrastructure project for the city.

Additionally, they finalized the legal documentation and land arrangements for a new cluster of two schools to be built within Go Vap Cultural Park. Authorities ensured that every inch of land was accounted for and adhered to all regulations; as a result, over 160 households which were affected by the project all consented to the land transfer.

Vice Chairwoman Dao Thi My Thu from the Go Vap District People's Committee has announced that the district is in the process of finalizing procedures for the construction of four new schools. Specifically, they are planning to build a cluster of two schools, including the Ward 6 Secondary School covering an area of 10,000 square meters with a total investment of VND160 billion and Go Vap High School covering an area of 12,000 square meters with a total investment of VND170 billion.

The project of Tan Kien School in Binh Chanh District in the middle of progress

The Go Vap District government is investing in a project to build a cluster of two schools in Ward 14. The schools will be located on 0.6 hectares of land for the primary school and one hectare of land for the secondary school. The total investment is VND108 billion and VND185 billion for the primary school and the secondary school respectively.

All five projects are group B projects, which means that they are funded by the city budget. The district government is taking these steps to address the lack of schools in Ward 14.

Many other localities in Ho Chi Minh City are also taking steps to address the lack of schools. These steps include reclaiming public land, handling illegal construction works, and renting for the wrong purpose.

In suburban districts, the lack of educational facilities and overcrowding of students continue to be significant concerns. Binh Chanh and Hoc Mon districts are especially impacted due to their rapid population growth. Numerous planned school construction initiatives are at a standstill because of compensation and land clearance-related issues.

Chairman Vo Duc Thanh of the People's Committee of Binh Chanh District reported that there are currently 22 new school projects planned, encompassing 588 classrooms, with a total investment exceeding VND3,800 billion from the city budget. Notably, district administrations planned to build 11 new schools in Vinh Loc A Commune and Vinh Loc B Commune which are home to nearly 170,000 residents and over 146,000 dwellers respectively.

In addition to speeding up the progress of land acquisition and site clearance, Binh Chanh outlying district has paid special attention to mass mobilization work to convince affected households to agree to have land for school construction soon.

Until now, local administrations have been completing files for compensation records of many projects in some communes. Some 2-4 new school construction projects will break ground in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chairman Vo Duc Thanh revealed that the district successfully opened Tan Tuc Town Primary School on September 5 and finished constructing classrooms, gymnasiums, and sports halls in areas E and F of Vinh Loc A Secondary School.

Additionally, the district has tasked the investment and construction management board with closely collaborating with the construction unit of the Tan Kien Primary School project to speed up the construction progress. The aim is to complete the project by December, which is four months ahead of the original plan, as highlighted by Chairman Vo Duc Thanh.

By Quang Huy – Translated By Anh Quan