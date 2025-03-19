Education

Drug-free school program launched in Ho Chi Minh City

SGGPO

A drug-free school program was kicked off at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted in District 5, Ho Chi Minh City, on March 19.

z6421323788325-ebe0436d1adac960ec5614a926799be2-1327-8984.jpg
Ho Chi Minh City launches drug-free school campaign on March 19. (Photo: SGGP) ﻿

The program including “School Tour” and “Uni Tour” was jointly launched by the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security, the city's Department of Education and Training, and the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union.

The program aims to create a safe, healthy, and drug-free school environment and protect children and young people from drug danger, taking place at high schools, universities, and colleges across the city from March to October.

z6421323832948-180d581661a90aad253468f5d20d7240-991-6613.jpg
Students attend the launching ceremony at the Le Hong Phong High School for the Gifted. (Photo: SGGP)

According to Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department, it is the first time the department launches a wide range of large-scale activities to educate students and raise their awareness on the harmful effects and prevention regarding the use of drugs. This is also an important event that affirms the role of education in protecting students from drug danger.

The Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department hoped that educational facilities will actively participate and create conditions for the propaganda activities to provide knowledge and life skills, ensuring these efforts are widely implemented, contributing to building a healthy school environment for students.

According to statistics, nearly 230,000 people across the country are currently addicted to drugs or using them illegally. About 60 percent of first-time drug users are between the ages of 15 and 25.

z6421323770580-c46a45ea9013a1dfb226c0726726b6c2-2748-3367.jpg
Major General Le Hong Nam, Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Public Security Department speaks at the event. (Photo: SGGP)
z6421323846642-a8ea41b50fe4896ca8948bc3ab8d5159-8832-654.jpg
z6421323830229-6787cdf0c9418931008053af7d17bd65-4487-7605.jpg
z6421323819209-7c79a92abf7796947e471326786661b1-8786-9114.jpg
z6421323805199-f2dcafcbbeeb3382e1e5141aa0b79b43-2815-535.jpg
z6421323799770-43b580be67a42c5d0dc35318ac035eef-7454-7841.jpg
z6421325362094-ca06c4e56c390d7ac6cbf09f40b53c4d-9610-427.jpg
z6421323783334-9d056d2e8dadd18acc9924cfe3c79354-251-5083.jpg
z6421325355850-5230179a8609885db862ba73fe4b8c51-8313-6667.jpg
By Duy Nam—Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags

Ho Chi Minh City drug-free school campaign School Tour Uni Tour drug-free school environment protect children and young people from drug danger

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Deputy Editor-in-Chief in charge of SGGP: Nguyen Khac Van

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn