HCMC Vice Chairman hosts Cuban Deputy Minister of Agriculture

Mr. Duong Anh Duc, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City, had a meeting with a delegation from the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture, led by Deputy Minister Maury Hechavarria Bermudez, on May 12.

During the meeting, both parties recognized and affirmed that the cooperation and development of agriculture have always been a significant aspect of the friendship and cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba, as well as between HCMC and Cuba, in particular.

During the meeting, Deputy Minister Maury Hechavarria Bermudez praised the successful agricultural cooperation between Vietnam and Cuba and expressed appreciation for the projects Vietnam has been supporting. He emphasized that these projects are helping Cuba improve its production capacity and become self-sufficient in food and agriculture, which will not only ensure food security but also promote economic development. Examples of such projects include the fifth phase of the rice cultivation project and the cultivation of Vietnamese Robusta coffee on Cuban soil.

With results that exceeded expectations, such as the coffee cultivation productivity increasing nearly ten times from 0.25 tons/ha to 2 tons/ha, Deputy Minister Maury Hechavarria Bermudez stated that Cuba would strive to replicate this successful production model and cooperate with Vietnamese businesses.

Cuba recognizes Vietnam as the top investor in Asia and thus is seeking investment and cooperation to establish a supply chain that encompasses livestock breeding and poultry meat production.

Deputy Minister Maury Hechavarria Bermudez reaffirmed the deep and long-standing friendly relations and extensive cooperation between Cuba and Vietnam. He highly appreciated the recent visit of the Chairman of the National Assembly, Vuong Dinh Hue, to Cuba, which has identified numerous opportunities and possibilities for future cooperation between the two countries.

After taking into account the feedback from Deputy Minister Maury Hechavarria Bermudez, Vice Chairman of the HCMC People's Committee Duong Anh Duc concurred that Cuba's fertile agricultural land offers great potential for efficient food security if the technology transferred from Vietnam is well-utilized. The establishment of a livestock and crop production chain will bring economic benefits to Cuba, and it is anticipated that the ongoing economic cooperation forum will facilitate the expansion of many more cooperative relationships between the two countries.

Both sides hope that the achieved results will contribute to further strengthening the cooperation between the two countries, fostering the spirit of unity, collaboration, and friendship that both governments and people have been working hard to cultivate.

To strengthen the friendly relations and economic development cooperation between Vietnam and the Republic of Cuba, the Cuban Ministry of Agriculture delegation attended the Trade and Investment Promotion Conference between Cuba and Vietnam, organized by the HCMC Trade and Investment Promotion Center during their working visit to HCMC.