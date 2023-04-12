HCMC to urgently address proposals of sci-tech companies

This action is to prepare for the upcoming formal discussion between the city leaders and innovative, sci-tech companies to be held this month.
The survey by the two Departments of Science-Technology and Information and Communications has collected a number of proposals and opinions to address current problems of enterprises in the city in the:
_transformation of a business into a sci-tech one;
_upgrade of support scale to young startup people;
_tax preferential policies for sci-tech businesses;
_access to and sharing of necessary data, especially scientific-technological databases.