HCMC to urgently address proposals of sci-tech companies

Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Phan Van Mai has just directed the municipal departments and agencies to consider proposals submitted by the business community here.



This action is to prepare for the upcoming formal discussion between the city leaders and innovative, sci-tech companies to be held this month.

The survey by the two Departments of Science-Technology and Information and Communications has collected a number of proposals and opinions to address current problems of enterprises in the city in the:

_transformation of a business into a sci-tech one;

_upgrade of support scale to young startup people;

_tax preferential policies for sci-tech businesses;

_access to and sharing of necessary data, especially scientific-technological databases.