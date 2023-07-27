HCMC to tighten punishment for illegal sand exploitation

HCMC People’s Committee yesterday held a summary meeting for the project Preventing, Combating Illegal Sand Mining in Can Gio in the 2019-2022 Period’.



Statistics from the HCMC Department of Natural Resources and Environment reveal that from 2019-2022, through inspection, functional agencies detected and handled 365 cases of illegal sand exploitation. 208 vehicles were confiscated along with 64,983m3 of sand. VND6 billion (US$253,000) of fine was collected. Despite such efforts, the status of law violations in sand mining and transport is still rather complicated.

Therefore, to better fight against these criminals, Vice Chairman of HCMC People’s Committee Ngo Minh Chau informed of the approval of the city to the project ‘Preventing and Combating Illegal Sand Exploitation in the 2023-2026 Period’. It aims at stopping law offenses in sand mining in Can Gio sea area as well as the border between HCMC and its neighboring provinces.

The project focuses on practical solutions like increasing propaganda tasks for mineral-related laws, organizing more task forces and improving their professional skills in inspecting and fighting against illegal mineral exploitation.

Meanwhile, the city will closely work with its neighboring provinces to tighten punishments such criminal cases.