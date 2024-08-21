Business

HCMC to launch new initiative to boost domestic products in Vietnam

The Party Committee of Central Agencies in HCMC yesterday held a press conference about the “Connecting Brands, Using Local Products" event from August 29-31.

The event, organized at the 4A Yard of the HCMC Youth Culture House, aims to showcase the brands, products, and image of various organizations, units, and enterprises within and outside the HCMC-sited Central Agencies bloc.

Prominent activities in the event include:

  • Discussion about “Solutions to effectively promote and use domestic products within the bloc”;
  • Introduction of the official e-News website “Connection – Development”;
  • Charity walk to raise funds for the "For the Poor" fund of the Vietnam Fatherland Front – HCMC;
  • Exhibition themed “Learning about Domestic Brands”;
  • Variety of cultural activities such as fashion shows and musical performances;
  • Photo display of impressive moments in manufacturing, training, and researching activities of students, laborers, Party Committee members, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union members;
  • Scholarship and gift distribution to poor workers and students;
  • Networking opportunities for businesses, research institutions, and educational institutions to collaborate and form partnerships among members in the bloc.

According to Head Cao Van Duc of the Propaganda Team under the Party Committee of Central Agencies in HCMC, the event also seeks to raise public awareness of local brands and contribute to the broader campaign to prioritize Vietnamese products in the Vietnamese community.

Secretary Le Thi Hong Nga of the Party Committee of Central Agencies in HCMC shared that despite being held for the first time, the event with the motto of “Connection – Practicality – Efficiency – Economy” attracts the participation of 32 units with 40 booths showcasing their brands and products. Therefore, she hopes that the event will continue in the following years.

The Party Committee of Central Agencies in HCMC was formed on July 17, 2023 through the merger of the Party Committees of the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the Ministry of Construction, and the Banking Sector in Ho Chi Minh City. Currently, the bloc has 90 grassroots Party organizations with over 7,000 Party members and more than 80,000 officials, civil servants, and employees.

By Khanh Chau – Translated by Thanh Tam

