HCMC to launch digital service system to provide high-quality public services

The HCMC People’s Committee plans to launch a digital service system to provide the best experiences and high-quality public services to people.

The “HCM Citizen E-Services” project integrating the city's online public services through a unified digital platform aims to celebrate the 50th anniversary of southern liberation and national reunification (April 30, 1975-2025).

Accordingly, people will use public administrative services of state agencies and social sectors of transportation, social security, healthcare, education, water, electricity, and others via an account, an IP address, and a mobile application.

Residents will receive information and notifications related to their work, study, and living environment from the municipal government quickly and automatically.