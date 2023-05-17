HCMC to host Ho Chi Minh City Export Fair 2023

Ho Chi Minh City Export Fair 2023 will open at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center in the city from May 25-28 with the participation of 250 booths and 8,000 guests.

Of these, more than 2,000 foreign visitors have registered to attend the event.

The information was provided by the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade at a press conference this afternoon.

Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Bui Ta Hoang Vu emphasized that the event would contribute to promoting trade activities in the context of global inflation, a decrease in the country's import turnover.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City Export Fair 2023 will support enterprises to seek new export partners.

It is expected that 3,000 foreign guests from key importing countries such as the United States, the Republic of Korea, Japan, India, Thailand, Cambodia and representative offices in Vietnam will join the three-day event.

Within the framework of the event, a forum on green exports and a conference on exports of Vietnamese agricultural products will be opened.