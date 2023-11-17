HCMC to create optimal conditions to lure Korean investors

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee and Chairwoman of the Municipal People's Council Nguyen Thi Le received Shin Choong II, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) in HCMC on November 16.

At the reception, Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le stated that about 80,000 Koreans are living and working in Ho Chi Minh City and 2,000 Korean businesses are operating here that would be one of the driving forces to help the city recover growth after the Covid-19 pandemic and a factor contributing to enhancing the relationship between Vietnam and the Republic of Korea in general and between Ho Chi Minh City and Korean localities in particular.

Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Le gave a brief introduction on Resolution 98 on piloting several specific mechanisms and policies for the development of Ho Chi Minh City, including the content of creating conditions for Ho Chi Minh City to attract foreign investment resources as well as assigning resolution authority for the People’s Council of HCMC to implement.

Ms. Le hoped that Consul General of the Republic of Korea in HCMC Shin Choong Il would be a bridge to call for the Korean business community to Ho Chi Minh City to learn about and seek more investment and cooperation opportunities.

On the foundation of signed cooperation agreements between the two countries and between Ho Chi Minh City and seven localities of Korea, the Chairwoman of Ho Chi Minh City People's Council hoped that the cooperative relationship between the two sides will be increasingly strengthened in various fields in the upcoming time.

On the side of Mr. Shin Choong II, he expected that with the good foundation of cooperation between the two countries, the cooperative relationship between Korea and Vietnam in general and Korean localities with Ho Chi Minh City in particular will continue to develop strongly.

Besides, the Consul General of the Republic of Korea in HCMC also desired to receive more supports from the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council to strengthen bilateral cooperation.