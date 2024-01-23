HCMC to collaborate with World Bank to call for green growth investment

The Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee shall organize a conference on January 24 to call for investment for green growth development in the city.

At this conference, Ho Chi Minh City will call for investment in 28 projects. Of which, there will be many projects in hi-tech parks.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee informed that within the framework of green and sustainable growth development activities of the Ho Chi Minh City - World Bank Joint Working Group (HWG), the Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee shall organize a conference on January 24 to call for investment for green growth development in the city.

At the conference, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City will concentrate on exchanging and discuss with foreign sponsors, potential investors, experts, organizations and domestic and foreign businesses about projects within the framework of the HWG's activities and some projects attracting green investment of Ho Chi Minh City.

The HWG shall propose urban flood risk management projects in Thu Duc City with an estimated budget of US$450 million and a low-carbon urban project in Ho Chi Minh City with an estimated budget ranging from US$200 million to US$300 million.

In addition, there shall be also a technical support program for future investments.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City has also prepared a list of 28 projects calling for investment in green growth development, including projects in the fields of electronics, microchips, data centers in the Saigon Hi-Tech Park and some projects in Thu Thiem New Urban Area, traffic projects, wastewater treatment projects, urban embellishment projects and so on.

At the conference, leaders of the Municipal Department of Planning and Investment will introduce an overview of the specific policy mechanism for Ho Chi Minh City development following Resolution 98.

Besides, leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City Institute for Development Studies (HIDS) will introduce the draft Strategic Framework for green economic development of Ho Chi Minh City.

Through the conference, the Saigon Hi-Tech Park wishes to be consulted on policy mechanisms and roadmaps for the Saigon Hi-Tech Park to become Vietnam's first Net Zero Hi-Tech Park.

