HCMC tightening price management of essential commodities

Chairman of the People’s Committee of HCMC Phan Van Mai yesterday directed that state departments and the local authorities of all districts and Thu Duc City adopt suitable measures to control the prices of essential commodities in HCMC.



Accordingly, the HCMC Department of Finance must regularly monitor the price fluctuation in the market, especially rice prices, to timely consult the municipal People’s Committee on adjusting abnormal prices. It must increase its inspections on price declaration and listing of shops as well as the observance of price-related laws. Strict punishments must be given to those violating legal regulations, along with public announcement of law breakers on the mass media.

Finally, this department is directed to work with the HCMC Industry and Trade Department, other relevant state departments to deliver consultation to the HCMC People’s Committee on price control for the price products participating in the city’s Market Stabilization Scheme.

The Department of Industry and Trade must closely monitor the demand – supply of rice in the city market. It has to work with the Finance Department to analyze and forecast the market development; collaborate with the HCMC Department of Information and Communications and local mass media units to timely inform the public about the rice supply in the city.

The Market Management Department must carefully observe the rice price fluctuation and control wholesale as well as retail rice stores (supermarkets, markets, department stores, warehouses) in order to prevent acts of speculation, hoarding, unreasonable price increase.

The local authorities in all districts and Thu Duc City need to actively monitor the status of their own markets and timely report to the departments of Finance and Industry & Trade so that price fluctuations, unbalance between demands and supplies can be handled properly. These local leaders should frequently inspect the law observance of stores in their areas and deliver punishments within their power to violators.

Rice businesses taking part in the Market Stabilization Scheme must prepare sufficient supply for the market until the end of the year. In addition, they need to actively propose price adjustments corresponding to the fluctuation of input materials while flexibly launching promotional campaigns to stimulate consumer purchasing power.