HCMC successful in digital transformation process

The Information and Communications Ministry has announced the ranking of Digital Transformation Index (DTI), with HCMC occupying the second position.



This is the third consecutive year that HCMC is highly evaluated as to its effective digital transformation programs. In particular, the city stands at high rankings in the aspects of Digital Institutions (first position), Digital Infrastructure (first position), Activities of Digital Government (second position), Activities of Digital Economy (fourth position).

So far, HCMC has successfully launched the centralized IT infrastructure for state agencies on the cloud computing platform at the city’s Database Center. Valuable information and network facilities of state agencies and the Party units have their security ensured.

The quality of both telecoms networks and the Internet via broadband fiber optic cables in the city is improved so that these networks cover all households of all wards and communes in HCMC. The Local Government Service Platform of HCMC (HCM LGSP) is linked to the counterparts in other nations for smoother connections.

HCMC is one of the first localities in the country to successfully integrate the system of electronic authentication and identification for citizens with the National Population Database managed by the Public Security Ministry, the National Public Service e-portal, the Database on Administrative Procedures managed by the Government Office, and other essential national databases (social insurance, justice).

Until now, in HCMC, over 1,000 units of state departments and organizations, businesses, hospitals, and schools have formed connections to this important system to accelerate the digital transformation process in state management activities, provision of public services to citizens in need.