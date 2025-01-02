HCMC strengthens inspection of Tet goods

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade on January 1 suggested that departments and agencies strengthen inspections and supervision of the quality of essential goods for the Lunar New Year 2025.

Consumers are shopping at Co.opXtra supermarket in District 6, Ho Chi Minh City. (Photo: SGGP)

According to the Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of the city, Nguyen Nguyen Phuong, it needs to enhance propaganda activities and raise public awareness of unhygienic food and products of unclear origin, selecting healthy food for the sake of their health, recognizing counterfeit goods and expired products, and prioritizing high-quality goods with clear origins and made-in-Vietnam commodities when making a decision on the purchase.

Distribution systems will increase their operating frequency in the days nearing Tet holiday and reopen from the 2nd day of the first month of the lunar calendar, while some other systems will operate throughout the holiday.

The city ensures abundant goods and stable prices to meet people's shopping needs for Tet 2025.

The Ho Chi Minh City Labor Federation, the Ho Chi Minh City Industrial and Export Processing Zones Management Board, and the Saigon High-Tech Park Management Board have been requested to review and learn about the purchasing needs of workers at enterprises, industrial zones, and export processing areas.

The city has encouraged enterprises to participate in the market stabilization program and distribution systems to organize mobile markets or special promotional programs for workers and employees.

The Department of Industry and Trade suggested the Ho Chi Minh City Market Management Department and the People's Committees of districts and Thu Duc City enhance inspection and supervision of price listing to prevent goods hoarding and speculation and unreasonable price increases.

The department has also suggested retailers offer Tet gift boxes featuring OCOP products, regional specialties, and distinctive items; speed up special promotional programs for Vietnamese products, essential goods, and market-stabilizing products; and coordinate with domestic manufacturing enterprises to ensure a stable supply and reasonable prices.

The Department of Industry and Trade has requested the effective implementation of the “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program with strict regulations. When a product doesn't meet standards, the distribution and retail system will immediately suspend unsafe goods and submit a report to the Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City and other distributors.

The city and retail businesses have provided promotional support to help consumers recognize brands and prioritize purchases. The program offers businesses an opportunity to affirm their brands in the market and enhance the competitiveness and responsibility of honest enterprises.

By Thi Hong—Translated by Kim Khanh