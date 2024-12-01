Sustainable pathways for linkage of safe food supply in HCMC

The program attracts the participation of the Department of Industry and Trade, the Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and the Department of Food Safety of the city. Products and goods from this program will be available on the shelves of eight distribution systems in Ho Chi Minh City to reach consumers.

A fair-play playground

Consumers are shopping at the Finelife supermarket under the Saigon Co.op retail systems in An Phu Ward, Thu Duc City. (Photo: SGGP)

Regarding experiences in supplying goods to large supermarkets and shopping centers in Ho Chi Minh City, many businesses from provinces in the Southern region affirmed that they are confident about their products meeting high-quality standards such as GlobalGAP, VietGAP, and others, and a competitive playing field offering many opportunities.

Mrs. Dang Thi Phuong Ninh, Chief Executive Officer of GreenFeed Group in Dong Nai Province, assessed that the cooperation and supervision of safe food at supermarkets are being carried out very effectively. It ensures that consumers have access to safe products while producers find stable and sustainable production solutions. Recognizing its responsibility to participate in the safe and sustainable supply chain, GreenFeed invests in high-quality breeds of livestock, feed, and effective farming solutions, along with a modern food processing and distribution system. The company is very confident in participating in the “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program.

Mr. Phan Quoc Hoang, Director of Thao Nguyen Xanh Company in Da Lat City in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong, believed that the initiative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade and modern retail systems is very meaningful and humanistic, as it prioritizes the interests of consumers.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade has offered several incentives to businesses that participate in the “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program. The city and retail businesses have provided promotional support to help consumers recognize brands and prioritize purchases. The program offers businesses an opportunity to affirm their brands in the market and enhance the competitiveness and responsibility of honest enterprises.

The program has received positive feedback from distributors. Mr. Vu Duong Quan, Head of the Retail System Management Board at Saigon Trading Group (Satra), said that the company encourages suppliers to voluntarily join the “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program. Around 65 percent of suppliers have agreed to participate in the program.

Raising consumer awareness

After eight months of implementing, the “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program has achieved positive results. Modern retail distribution systems have proactively enhanced their monitoring responsibilities to prevent substandard goods from entering supermarkets, and manufacturers have paid more attention to the quality of their products.

Mr. Dinh Quang Khoi, Marketing Director of MM Mega Market Vietnam, said that according to Kantar Group Ltd., an international market research company, the top concern of Vietnamese consumers is food safety. In a 2023 survey, the rate is about 45 percent and has increased to 55 percent in 2024. Therefore, departments, manufacturers, and distributors need to intensify communication about the “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program to raise customers' awareness of shopping and choosing safe products.

According to Ms. Cao Thi Thanh, Deputy Director of the Department of Industry and Trade of Lam Dong Province, around 60 percent of the amount of fruit and vegetables in the province is provided to distribution systems in Ho Chi Minh City. The province is always ready to cooperate and connect with the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade to bring quality, safe products to consumers. However, customers should also be aware that the prices of high-quality fruits and vegetables from Da Lat City in particular and Lam Dong Province in general are always reasonable and commensurate with the quality of products and are not as cheap as advertised on some online platforms.

A large volume of goods is being rapidly delivered to supermarkets, stores, and traditional markets across Ho Chi Minh City for the year-end shopping season. The quality control of products and smart consumption are very essential to meet the huge demand for goods in the megacity. Other relevant departments will also intensify communication, and raise consumer awareness and responsibility, ensuring that unsafe and substandard products have no space in the market.

Deputy Director of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade Nguyen Nguyen Phuong said that products of the “Green Tick—Certificate of Responsibility” program will be available on the shelves of eight distribution systems in the city. The program is implemented with strict regulations. When a product doesn't meet standards, the distribution and retail system will immediately unshelve.

By Thi Hong – Translated by Kim Khanh