HCMC, state of Jalisco cooperates further

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed economic cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the capital of the state of Jalisco still has a lot of room for development.

Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai believed economic cooperation between HCMC and the capital of the state of Jalisco still has a lot of room for development, especially in the context that Vietnam and Mexico are both members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

The Ho Chi Minh City delegation, led by Deputy Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, worked with the Jalisco State Government Minister and a group of representatives of parliamentarians at the Jalisco State House of Representatives.

Head of the Propaganda and Education Board of the City Party Committee Phan Nguyen Nhu Khue, Secretary of Thu Duc City Party Committee Nguyen Huu Hiep along with leaders of the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council, the Department of Culture and Sports, the Department of Foreign Affairs and the Department of Tourism were members of the delegation.

The meeting was a part of the delegation's working visit to Argentina and Mexico from March 18 to 28.

At a meeting with the Government Minister of Jalisco State, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expressed that Ho Chi Minh City and Jalisco state are both dynamic economic centers of each country and region. Therefore, the sides have similarities in the promotion of cooperation programs.

Talking about a number of development orientations of Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai believed that, as major cities and economic locomotives of the country, economic cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and the State of Jalisco still has a lot of room for development, especially in the context that Vietnam and Mexico are both members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Accordingly, he wished the two sides will create conditions for businesses in the two countries to access the market and take advantage of the incentives provided by the CPTPP Agreement in accordance with the needs of each locality.

Specifically, the two sides can consider promoting cooperation in technology and start-ups; tourism, and food technology, Mr. Hai said. He hoped that businesses of Mexico in general and Jalisco state, in particular, will go to Ho Chi Minh City for finding investment opportunities. Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai expected the two sides to further cooperation on the occasion of the 50th-anniversary celebration of the diplomatic relations between the two countries by 2025.

Mr. Enrique Ibarra Pedroza, Jalisco State Government Minister, acknowledged that Ho Chi Minh City and Jalisco state have many similarities and there are many opportunities for cooperation. In 2022, Jalisco state also launched a policy to become Mexico's technology center, promote the development of high-tech human resources, and invest in expanding the state's largest port to receive goods from Asia.

On the same day, while working with a group of representatives of parliamentarians at the Jalisco State House of Representatives, Mr. Nguyen Ho Hai once again affirmed Ho Chi Minh City's interest in promoting relations with the state of Jalisco; in particular, Vietnam’s southern metropolis expected Jalisco investors will pay attention to fields such as high-tech healthcare, infrastructure, and digital transformation.

At the meeting, the two sides exchanged many contents related to the operation of the Jalisco State House of Representatives as well as the People's Council of Ho Chi Minh City, the making of policies for economic development, ensuring social justice, and supporting businesses in the future. services, collecting fees for seaport reinvestment and experience in attracting resources, especially resources from the private sector, for development investment, human resource training, and job creation.