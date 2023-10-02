HCMC receives over 11,100 messages reporting noise pollution in eight months

A program themed “Dialogue with the City Authority” with the topic “Noise handling in residential areas - Current situation and solutions” was held.

The program was hosted by the Standing Board of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council in collaboration with the Voice of Ho Chi Minh City.

At the program, a representative of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Information and Communications informed that in the first eight months of the year, the information portal 1022 received and handled 11,115 messages reporting noise pollution.

Of which, the number of cases taking places from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. was 3.1 times higher than that in day time and the reports on weekends was up 1.4 times over weekdays.

Besides, the municipal Department of Culture and Sports also said that the inter-sector inspection team of culture and society of the city had checked 72 facilities operating in fields of cultural and social services.

Through the inspection, the team detected an enterprise operating in restaurant and bar services caused noise population and issued a penalty of VND32 million (US$1,300). Besides, the team also made 48 decisions to perform administrative handlings with a total fine of over VND1.5 billion (US$62,000).

Deputy Head of the Urban Department under the HCMC People’s Council Le Xuan Vien said that apart from propaganda works, it was important to identify an agency responsible for consulting local authorities on appropriate solutions to strictly handle noise pollution in residential areas.

In addition, it is essential to make a list of places where audio equipment is frequently used to violate public security and order, causing noise, and encroaching on roadways, sidewalks and road safety corridors to strengthen inspection, supervision and handle violations.