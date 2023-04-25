HCMC ready to respond to Covid-19 outbreak

HCMC Health Department has asked local hospitals to stand ready to receive Covid-19 patients in necessary circumstances, amid the rising number of infections.

Along with preparing a 1,800-bed hospital for Covid-19 patients, other hospitals should be ready to resume its Covid-19 treatment units, the department underlined at a meeting on the Covid-19 fight in the city on April 25.

According to Bui Nguyen Thanh Long, deputy head of the Medical Profession Office under the department, the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients in the city has risen since April 12.

As of April 23, the city had seen 1,288 cases undertaking home quarantine, up 1,136 cases over the previous week. Currently, 200 patients are receiving treatment in a local hospital, with five requiring respiratory support. The majority of the patients are over 50 years old.

The city has 46 medical establishments providing Covid-19 treatment with a total of 2,255 beds, including 338 ICU beds. Alongside, a Covid-19 hospital with 1,800 beds has also been ready for operation if severe cases at the City Hospital for Tropical Diseases exceed 50.

Vice Director of the municipal Health Department Dr. Nguyen Van Vinh Chau said that so far, the city has been ready for the re-outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The department has provided a list of 10 Covid-19 experts to local hospitals in case they need professional support.

Meanwhile, the department will maintain the operation of 59 Covid-19 vaccination stations for adults during the upcoming National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day (May 1) holidays.