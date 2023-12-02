HCMC ready to call for PPP investments in key projects

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has just submitted a report to the City’s People’s Council to issue a list of project investments under public-private partnership (PPP) form in fields of health, education and training, sports and culture.

Accordingly, Ho Chi Minh City has identified 41 projects, comprising 12 projects in the field of education and training, six health projects and 23 projects in the fields of sports and culture in need of being implemented.

As for the health field, there are the projects of building a medical examination and treatment services area at Nguyen Tri Phuong Hospital in District 5 with its scale of 300 patient beds, four ground floors and 15 floors with a total investment of VND3.5 trillion (US$144 million); Ho Chi Minh City Stroke Hospital in Thu Duc City with a scale of 500 patient beds and a total investment of VND1.2 trillion (US$49.5 million) which is expected to implement in Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) form.

Regarding the field of education, HCMC will concentrate on projects of building schools at all levels in Districts 7, 8,12, Binh Tan, Binh Chanh districts and Thu Duc City, notably Le Loi primary school in Binh Tan District with an investment of VND285 billion (US$11.7 million), Phong Phu primary school in Binh Chanh worth VND457 billion (US$18.8 million) and District 8 kindergarten with VND491 billion (US$20.2 million).

In the field of culture and sports, there are many projects with a total investment of VND one trillion (US$41.1 million) or more, mostly in Thu Duc City such as the projects of building a tennis stadium and outdoor tennis court complex worth, a swimming pool for competition and training, a football academy and cluster of six outdoor practice fields, a track and field stadium, a stadium for all sports and so on.

The list aims at encouraging and calling for investors to study and implement the projects under the PPP form.

The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City is expected to submit the contents above mentioned to the Ho Chi Minh City People's Council for consideration at the year-end meeting next week.