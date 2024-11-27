HCMC promoting urban agriculture associated with rural tourism

In line with this trend, several farmers in the suburban districts have invested in technology for growing flowers, ornamental plants, and fish, earning billions of dong each year.

Tourists visit the Huyen Thoai orchid garden in Cu Chi District. (Photo: SGGP)

One of the most successful urban farming models in the outskirts of Ho Chi Minh City is the yellow apricot flower cultivation model by Mr. Le Hoang Minh in Phu Huu Ward, Thu Duc City. Mr. Phung took out a loan of VND25 billion (US$984,606) to invest in his yellow apricot garden. He has cultivated over 2,500 40-80-year-old bonsai apricot trees on his 1.5-hectare plot. His garden generates annual revenue of VND4-5 billion. The main markets are Ho Chi Minh City, Binh Duong Province, and Cambodia.

The Huyen Thoai orchid garden of Mrs. Dang Le Thi Thanh Huyen in An Nhon Tay Commune, Cu Chi District, is well-known for its application of biotechnology in production. She has invested in a tissue culture system to control the seed production process, reducing costs and supplying seeds to other orchid growers. Huyen converted the land for a rubber plantation into an orchid farm, invested in an automatic irrigation and fertilization system, and built a greenhouse.

The orchid garden has an area of around 8 hectares with 200,000 Mokara orchid plants and over 10,000 Dendrobium orchid plants. Lan not only sells orchid branches; she also offers tourism services. Many travel companies bring tourists to visit the Huyen Thoai orchid garden as a new sightseeing destination in the city.

Meanwhile, Mr. Le Huu Thien, an ornamental fish farmer residing in Tan Thong Hoi Commune in Cu Chi District, is well-known as the owner of a leading ornamental fish export business in HCMC. In 2012, Thien opened a fish farming facility, and the following year established Thien Duc ornamental plant and aquarium joint stock company, specializing in breeding three popular fish species, including discus fish, cardinal tetra fish, and rummy-nose tetra fish.

Among these, discus fish and cardinal tetra fish have been recognized as typical agricultural products of HCMC. The company has developed into a strong brand in the ornamental fish market in many countries. Every year, the business sells nearly 2 million various ornamental fish species.

Urban agricultural model associated with rural tourism

A gardener in Thu Duc City, HCMC is watering yellow apricot trees, preparing for Tet 2025. (Photo: SGGP)

Recently, local authorities in the suburban districts of HCMC have supported farmers in implementing new production methods, bringing outstanding economic benefits. Among these, the urban agricultural model associated with rural tourism has become a highlight.

Leaders of Thu Duc City’s Department of Economics said that the locality currently has more than 185 hectares of agricultural land, including 61 hectares of ornamental plants, 46 hectares for growing vegetables, and more than 17 hectares for fruit cultivation.

Thu Duc City has identified four key agricultural products for high-tech and biotechnology investment, consisting of vegetables, orchids, ornamental plants, and ornamental fish. The city will give farmers instructions for appropriate eco-friendly agricultural models and training courses on advanced science and technologies to build urban agricultural models combined with rural tourism.

Meanwhile, Mrs. Le Ngoc Suong, Head of the Economics Department of Cu Chi District, said that the district will focus on developing high-technology agriculture, applying for technical advances, coordinating with the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, and relevant units to propose the People's Committee of the city establish specialized high-tech agricultural zones, focusing on high-value products such as clean vegetables, flowers, fruits, and livestock farming in the district, and encouraging the development of ecological agriculture models combined with eco-tourism to increase economic value and protect the environment.

According to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Agriculture and Rural Development Nguyen Xuan Hoang, the agriculture sector still plays a crucial role in the socio-economic development of the city. The industry provides jobs for 0.5 percent of the workforce and a stable income. It also offers essential agricultural products such as vegetables, flowers, ornamental species, meat, eggs, milk, and seafood to the residents of the city.

In addition, the sector focuses on researching, producing, and supplying high-quality seeds, as well as advanced and modern techniques and technologies to the city and provinces and cities across the country. It also creates green spaces to meet the recreational, educational, and leisure needs of the locals and tourists, as well as maintain ecological balance and mitigate the negative impacts caused by urbanization and climate change.

By Nguyen Duc Trung – Translated by Kim Khanh