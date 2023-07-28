HCMC promotes cooperation with Portugal’s Porto city

HCMC and Portugal’s Porto city on July 27 signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on cooperation between the two cities in the 2023-2025 period.

Under the deal, inked by Porto Mayor Rui Moreira and Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc, the two sides will promote collaboration in culture, tourism, economy, trade, urban upgrading, and heritage conservation.

They will create favorable conditions for football teams and clubs of the two cities to exchange and share experiences while encouraging local departments and agencies to increase cooperation.

Addressing the signing ceremony in Porto, Mr. Duc said he hopes the MoU will help bolster the partnership between the two cities, the two economic hubs of Vietnam and Portugal, especially in economy, culture, tourism, and innovation, thus contributing to promoting the ties between the two countries.

For his part, Moreira said he believes the deal will help form an effective economic partnership between the two sides and beef up bilateral cooperation in other fields, especially tourism and urban upgrading.

Speaking to the Vietnam News Agency (VNA), Moreira highlighted the traditional relations between Vietnam and Portugal as well as the growing bilateral partnership in recent years thanks to the strong economic ties between the EU and Vietnam.

Both Moreira and Duc pointed to similarities between Porto and HCMC and their cooperation potential, particularly in tourism, cultural heritage preservation, tertiary education, science, and technology for the development of both cities.

While in Porto, the HCMC delegation visited Bolhão, an ancient market that opened in 1839, one of the important historical and architectural sites of Portugal that has been restored and is expected to become a cultural and cuisine center of the European country. They also visited the projects to restore Matadouro's ancient street of Porto to learn about the experience of the city in the work.

On the occasion, they also worked with the University of Porto, one of the 100 best universities in Europe, which ranks among the top 350 universities in the world.

The second largest city of Portugal, Porto is one of the oldest cities in Europe. The city's downtown area has been recognized by UNESCO as a World Cultural Heritage Site.