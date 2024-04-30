HCMC police expel Malaysian phone scam group

After their entry into the country, a group of Malaysian individuals was accommodated and worked at a rented villa in Binh Trung Tay Ward in Thu Duc City, Ho Chi Minh City.

HCMC police expel nine Malaysian individuals in a phone scam ring.

There, these individuals made phone calls using pre-established scripts to scam and defraud the assets of Malaysian citizens and citizens from other countries.

On April 29, the HCMC Immigration Office made the deportation of these nine Malaysian individuals from Tan Son Nhat Airport back to their home country.

Before this, the ASEANAPOL had exchanged information and requested support from Vietnamese authorities, including the HCMC Police, to apprehend a group involved in a Malaysian-led phone scam ring. Through investigation, it was found that this group comprised nine individuals, aged 25 to 38, all Malaysian nationals.

The group entered Vietnam under the pretext of tourism, visiting relatives, or exploring business opportunities, and signing contracts. However, upon their arrival in HCMC, they were gathered for accommodation and work at a rented villa in Binh Trung Tay Ward, Thu Duc City.

Police interrogate a Malaysian suspect.

At this location, the group made phone calls using pre-established scripts, impersonating authorities such as the police, courts, and prosecutors' offices to deceive and defraud the assets of Malaysian citizens and citizens from other countries. The police determined that the group leader covered all expenses, including food and accommodation, and provided a monthly salary of around VND20 million per person.

Utilizing their expertise, the HCMC Police carried out inspections and apprehended individuals along with related evidence. After consolidating the case files, finalizing the procedures, and addressing violations related to "Foreigners entering, working, or engaging in other activities in Vietnam without permission from Vietnamese authorities," the HCMC Police imposed the additional penalty of deporting the nine individuals back to Malaysia.

By Trung Dung – Translated by Thuy Doan