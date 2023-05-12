HCMC Police breaks up transnational drug smuggling ring

The Ho Chi Minh City Police successfully broke up a transnational drug smuggling ring led by an oversea Vietnamese, arrested 20 relevant subjects and seized nearly 100 kilograms of drugs.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Public Security yesterday prosecuted the case, accused and arrested Chu Ba Chung who was born in 1984, and holds a Canadian passport along with nearly 20 relevant subjects for the act of “Illegal trading of drugs", "Illegal transportation of drugs" and "Illegal possession of drugs".

Previously, in September of 2022, the Reconnaissance of Drug Crime Investigation Police Department (PC04) under the Municipal Department of Public Security detected a ring of illegally transporting and trading drugs led by Chung.

Chung directed the subjects on the ring to transport drugs from Cambodia to Ho Chi Minh City to distribute in Ho Chi Minh City.

Through the investigation, the police forces identified that Chung gambled away and fell into debt of an unknown background man and was unable to refund the debt. The man asked Chung to receive and distribute drugs to his customers in Ho Chi Minh City with a weekly salary of US$100 to US$200.

From 2020 up to now, Chung has received five to 30 kilograms of drugs from the man each month to distribute them to customers.

There are nearly 100 kilograms of drugs seized in the case.