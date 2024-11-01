Science/technology

HCMC partners with Google for Education in digital transformation

Tim Paolini, Director of Google for Education for Asia-Pacific and Middle East, had a working session with representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee today to discuss cooperation orientations for digital transformation in education.

gw-for-edu-167.png.webp
Illustrative image (Photo: https://trafficdigital.in/)

Based on proposals from Google for Education, the two sides agreed on key areas for their upcoming cooperation program.

Accordingly, Google for Education will support HCMC in improving teachers’ competency through training programmes of digital skills, the provision of digital resources library, thus enabling teachers to confidently integrate technology into their teaching and create innovative and effective learning experiences for students.

The second focus will be on advancing digital transformation and application of Artificial Intelligence (AI). Google for Education will promote the implementation of Gemini Academy’s and Gemini Education’s programmes, equipping local teachers and students with essential AI knowledge and skills.

Google for Education suggested collaborating with the municipal authorities to organise an international award on AI Educator, aiming to honour and encourage initiatives to apply AI to education activities.

It will also support HCMC in applying the Chrome Education Upgrade (CEU) system, a comprehensive data management platform for schools, towards improving the management efficiency and the quality of education.

Google for Education pledged to connect the southern metropolis with a network of leading global education experts and partners, thus providing the most comprehensive and advanced learning experiences for teachers and students in the city.

