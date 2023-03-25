HCMC, Northern, North-Central regions sign socioeconomic development cooperation

The summary conference on the socio-economic development cooperation program between Ho Chi Minh City and the Northern and the North Central regions opened this morning in Nghe An Province.

Accordingly, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City collaborated with the People’s Committees of provinces of Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Thua Thien Hue, Ha Nam, Cao Bang and Bac Kan to host the conference with the participation of leaders of Ministry of Planning and Investment, Ministry of Industry and Trade, leaders of the localities along with hundreds of investors and enterprises.

As for the Ho Chi Minh City side, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Duong Anh Duc along with leaders of departments, sectors and investors attended the event.

At the conference, leaders of the provinces and cities expressed that HCMC leaders and leaders of provinces of Nghe An, Thanh Hoa, Ha Tinh, Quang Tri, Quang Binh, Thua Thien Hue, Ha Nam, Cao Bang, Bac Kan have regularly monitored, exchanged and collaborated to direct, solve difficulties, obstacles during the implementation process, bringing faith to enterprises, investors from HCMC to the localities.

Along with the gained achievements, the delegates also acknowledged that collaborations in some projects among businesses have faced difficulties, triggering the suspension or termination of the operation. Besides, there have not been many large-scale projects and advanced technology in the field of industrial processing. In addition, the number of projects of investors from the national economic hub remains modest and inadequate with the strengths and advantages of localities.

Speaking at the conference, Deputy Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan stressed that HCMC could not develop rapidly and durably without support, assistance and collaboration with localities in the Northern and the North Central regions. Therefore, the city needed to continue to promote and strengthen the development collaboration and linkage between HCMC with the socio-economic areas in the whole country, including Northern and North Central provinces.

On behalf of the city leaders, Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu thanked Central leaders and residents of localities for wholeheartedly supporting the city to struggle with the Covid-19 pandemic during the period of 2020 – 2021. Hence, HCMC achieved a strong development in 2022 with state budget revenue of over VND470,000 billion (nearly US$20 billion) for the first time.

Deputy Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu said that the conference was among the activities to concretize the Central resolutions on regional developments.

The city leader also desired that there would be specific cooperation categories between each locality and Ho Chi Minh City in the coming time.

At the conference, leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and nine provinces signed an agreement on socio-economic development cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and some localities of the Northern and the North- Central regions.