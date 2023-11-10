HCMC needs around 81,000 seasonal workers during Tet

HCMC has a rising demand for around 81,000 part-time and seasonal workers as the upcoming Lunar New Year (Tet) Holiday approaches, according to Deputy Director of the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Huynh Le Nhu Trang.

Seasonal jobs cover the sectors of trade and services accounting for 77.13 percent, industry and construction taking 29.69 percent, and agriculture, forestry and fishing with a percentage of 0.18 percent.

In the last months of 2023, the HCMC Department of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs will organize ten job transaction sessions to connect employers and job seekers.

The department will closely coordinate with relevant units and organizations to monitor the employment situation and labor relations between employees and employers to solve problems to manage conflicts and minimize disruptions caused by strikes or labor disputes.