HCMC - Long Thanh Expressway project in urgent need of expansion

The HCMC - Long Thanh Expressway section is always overloaded.

On May 3, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired a meeting to receive reports and provide feedback on the investment plan for expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh Expressway section within the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway project.

Leaders from the Ministry of Transport, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai Province suggested expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh Expressway to ten lanes instead of the initially proposed eight lanes.

Addressing the session, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stressed the necessity of expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh section to ensure alignment with transportation infrastructure plans and meet socioeconomic development needs.

Regarding the proposal to assign the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) as the investor, he directed the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Finance to promptly assess VEC's operational model and propose solutions to enhance its financial capacity (such as increasing charter capital and debt restructuring) to meet the requirements for executing crucial transportation infrastructure projects.

VEC must swiftly develop feasibility reports and proposals on capital mobilization, land clearance, and financial plans for the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh project, considering its relationship with other expressway projects managed by VEC.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan