National

HCMC - Long Thanh Expressway project in urgent need of expansion

SGGP

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stressed the necessity of expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh section to ensure alignment with transportation infrastructure plans and meet socioeconomic development needs.

caotoc-4015.jpg.jpg
The HCMC - Long Thanh Expressway section is always overloaded.

On May 3, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha chaired a meeting to receive reports and provide feedback on the investment plan for expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh Expressway section within the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh - Dau Giay Expressway project.

Leaders from the Ministry of Transport, Ho Chi Minh City, and Dong Nai Province suggested expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh Expressway to ten lanes instead of the initially proposed eight lanes.

Addressing the session, Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha stressed the necessity of expanding the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh section to ensure alignment with transportation infrastructure plans and meet socioeconomic development needs.

Regarding the proposal to assign the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) as the investor, he directed the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises, the Ministry of Transport, and the Ministry of Finance to promptly assess VEC's operational model and propose solutions to enhance its financial capacity (such as increasing charter capital and debt restructuring) to meet the requirements for executing crucial transportation infrastructure projects.

VEC must swiftly develop feasibility reports and proposals on capital mobilization, land clearance, and financial plans for the Ho Chi Minh City - Long Thanh project, considering its relationship with other expressway projects managed by VEC.

By Lam Nguyen – Translated by Thuy Doan

Tags

Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) HCMC - Long Thanh Expressway project Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha transportation infrastructure

Other news

SGGP Online SGGP Online 中文版 中文版 SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Epaper SGGP Epaper

©Copyright 2022 SGGP English edition

License number: 311/GP-BTTTT, Ministry of Information and Communications, July 8, 2015

Editor-in-Chief : Tang Huu Phong

Deputy Editors-in-Chief : Nguyen Thanh Loi, Nguyen Ngoc Anh, Pham Van Truong, Nguyen Khac Van, Bui Thi Hong Suong

Managing Editor : Nguyen Chien Dung

Office: 432-434 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai street, District 3, Ho Chi Minh City

Tel : (028) 39294068 - (028) 39294091

Fax : (028) 3.9294.083

Email SGGP English Edition : sggpnews@sggp.org.vn

Advertise with us:

(028) 39294068 sggponline@sggp.org.vn