HCMC leads country in number of new projects, turns of adjusted projects

Ho Chi Minh City continues to lead the country in the number of new projects (37.8 percent), turns of adjusted projects (16.4 percent) and capital contributions and share purchases (71.1 percent).

The capital of the whole country's new foreign direct investment projects in the first five months of 2024 still increased strongly.

By May 20, 2024, the total newly- registered capital, adjusted and contributed capital to buy shares and buy contributed capital of foreign investors reached over US$11.07 billion, increasing two percent over the same period last year.

Of which, the new investments have maintained a high level over the same period of 2023 in both number of projects and investment capital.

Accordingly, 1,227 new foreign-invested projects, valued at nearly US$7.94 billion, were granted licenses, up 27.5 percent in number and 50.8 percent in value compared with the same period last year.

Besides, there were 440 turns of projects registering to adjust their investment, down 9.3 percent compared to the same period in 2023, with a total additional capital of over US$2.08 billion, down 8.7 percent year-on-year.

The capital generated by FDI projects was estimated at US$8.25 billion, an increase of 7.8 percent over the same period in 2023.

Accumulated to May 20, 2024, the whole country has 40,285 valid projects with a total registered capital of US$481.33 billion.

The accumulated realized capital of foreign investment projects was expected to reach US$305.43 billion, equaling nearly 63.5 percent of the total valid registered investment capital.

By May 20, the foreign investors are estimated to disburse around US$8.25 billion, surging 7.8 percent over the same period of 2023.

By Anh Phuong- Translated by Huyen Huong