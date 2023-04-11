HCMC leaders visit Lao Consulate General on Bunpimay festival

A delegation of Ho Chi Minh City led by Vice Secretary of the municipal Party Committee Nguyen Van Hieu on April 11 visited the Lao Consulate General in the city on the occasion of the country’s traditional New Year festival (Bunpimay).

On behalf of the municipal leaders and people, Hieu extended the best wishes to Consul General Phimpha Keomixay and the Consulate General’s staff.

He expressed his delight at the fine development of the relations between Vietnam and Laos, and between his city and Lao localities, adding that the ongoing official visit to Laos by President Vo Van Thuong – the first foreign trip in his position as the State leader – demonstrates the priority Vietnam gives to its great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation with Laos.

Ho Chi Minh City is always willing and makes the best efforts to continue strengthening its friendship and multifaceted cooperation with Lao localities, he added.

Thanking the Vietnamese Government and people for their support, Phimpha Keomixay pledged that she will do her utmost to further consolidate the two countries’ relations.