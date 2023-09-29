HCMC leaders learn about TOD development in Japan

Chairman Phan Van Mai of the HCMC People’s Committee yesterday paid a visit to the Vietnamese Embassy in the framework of a business trip to Japan.



In the welcoming speech, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Pham Quang Hieu informed that the relationship between the two countries is stronger and stronger. Ninety partnership agreements have been signed between different localities of Vietnam, including HCMC, and Japan.

The key goals of the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan in the upcoming time are to expand activities in the fields of commerce, tourism, labor, and investment attraction to the aspects on high demands in Vietnam.

Chairman Mai expressed his appreciation to all the support that the Embassy has given to HCMC residents when they come to study and work in Japan. He voiced his hope for more partnerships with Japan in commerce, science-technology, startup activities.

As to education and healthcare, the leader of HCMC wishes that the Vietnamese Embassy offers help to cooperation programs between HCMC and Japan so that the city can transform into a hi-tech medical center of the country.

On the same day, Chairman Mai and the delegation paid a visit to the resettlement area of Shibuya – a successful model in Transit-oriented Development (TOD), located in Tokyo. Shibuya is well-known as a bustling commercial area near Shibuya Station. This is one of the busiest traffic points in Tokyo. The HCMC delegation carefully learned about planning methods and organization of TOD systems around the station.

After this, Chairman Mai and his team moved to Nagoya City to meet with Honorary Consul of Vietnam to Japan Naruto Natsume, who has greatly contributed to strengthening the relationship between Vietnam and Japan.