HCMC launches promotion program to boost purchasing power

Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Vo Van Hoan has just signed a plan to organize a concentrated promotion program with the slogan ‘Enjoy buying, racing to shop’ in Ho Chi Minh City in 2023.

The program is expected to be divided into 2 phases, including the phase 1 from June 15 to July 15 with the theme ‘Jubilant shopping summer 2023’ and the phase 2 from November 15 to December 31 with the theme ‘Busy shopping Spring 2023’.

The program aims to turn the southern largest city into a modern and attractive shopping center as well as strengthen the connection between businesses and consumers, and promote the consumption of goods for economic growth.

Currently, Ho Chi Minh City is exchanging and inviting large-scale manufacturers and importers of consumer goods to participate in promotions helping to stimulate the purchase of a product for the city’s economic growth.

The expected number includes 50 key enterprises such as Lien Pacific Company, Vietnam Dairy Products Company, SATRA, Co.op Mart, Central Retail, Mobile World Company, Duy Anh Company,

Aviation and transportation enterprises such as aviation companies such as Vietnam Airlines, Vietjetair, Bamboo Airways, Vietravel Airlines, VinaSun, Mai Linh, Grab, and Gojek are encouraged to launch promotions.

The Department of Industry and Trade and the Department of Tourism of Ho Chi Minh City cooperated with key distribution businesses to organize the programs ‘Golden Day of Promotion’ and ‘Golden Hour of Promotion’ promoting consumption activities, and attracting shoppers and travelers.

Simultaneously, the city also gave support to pilot businesses gradually forming outlet centers (selling heavily discounted items contributing to building Ho Chi Minh City into a modern shopping center of Southeast Asia.

In addition, Ho Chi Minh City also launched the implementation of summer and spring tourism promotion programs at the same time while forming tours, in which participating members will share costs and benefits to improve competitiveness and attract tourists.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Industry and Trade was assigned to coordinate with other departments such as the Department of Tourism, the Department of Health, the Department of Transport, the Department of Market Management, the Customs Department, the Tax Department, to carry out the program successfully.