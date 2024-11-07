HCMC Innovation, Startup Awards looks for valuable models, solutions

The 2024 HCMC Innovation and Startup Awards (I-Star) is entering the final round with the expectation of finding valuable models and contributing to promoting innovation activities in the community.

I-Star is an annual award that was organized by the People's Committee of Ho Chi Minh City and implemented by the municipal Department of Science and Technology of Ho Chi Minh City, aiming at spreading the spirit of innovation and entrepreneurship in all fields.

Many promising solutions

Among the 40 entries of I-Star 2024 in the final round, there are many applications, bringing promising innovative solutions.

For example, the Bshield mobile application protection solution from Verichains Company Limited features application source code protection, malware detection and prevention, new user registration flow protection, and especially user protection from cyberattacks using citizen ID images, social media photos or video calls and so on.

A representative of Verichains Company Limited indicated that BShield not only protects mobile users but also contributes to enhancing trust with users and creating a competitive advantage for businesses.

By seriously protecting personal data for users, the BShield helps businesses become more reliable partners with their customers.

The interface of the VECA app (Photo: SGGP/ Hoang Hung)

Another application- VECA, is known as a tool for waste sorting at the source including households, apartments, schools, businesses and factories. Moreover, it also provides solutions for groups in the recyclable waste collection chain to help sort and collect waste effectively.

The centralized management solution for economic units in District 11 on the GIS platform- the centralized management system is also highly appreciated as this solution not only contributes to building and completing the database of economic units such as enterprises, representative offices, cooperatives, business households and so on of the district, but also has the potential to expand and connect with the data systems of the city's specialized management agencies.

Notably, the "Dat Bike - A New Highlight in Vietnam's Electric Motorcycle Market" project has received attention from motorcycle enthusiasts and those interested in style to live sustainably.

After participating in the Shark Tank program, Dat Bike received many comments and support from investors. The company's revenue grows by 4,000 percent and sales volume increases by 35 percent each month.

Dat Bike sets a target of becoming the leading Vietnamese electric motorcycle manufacturer in the domestic and Southeast Asian markets; as well as contributing to solving the major problem of green transportation and a sustainable trend of the future.

Heading toward the public sector

Launched in early April 2024, I-Star 2024 has received 320 applications.

According to the organizers, the 40 entries in the final are divided into four groups, including innovative startup enterprises, innovative solutions, media works, organizations and individuals supporting startup activities.

The top 40 of I-Star 2024 presented many innovative solutions associated with localities, bringing positive effects and gradually shifting towards the public sector after trials.

To qualify the top 40 of the 2024 Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Startup Awards, all entries are evaluated based on the votes of the social networking community in the preliminary round.

Besides, the jury scored and selected the four best entries of each group to honor and award.

The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Science and Technology said that the award ceremony will take place within the framework of the Ho Chi Minh City Innovation and Entrepreneurship Week (WHISE 2024), which is expected to take place in November 2024.

By Ba Tan - Translated by Huyen Huong