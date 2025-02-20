HCMC Innovation Awards fuel sustainable growth

SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Vice Chairman of the HCMC People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan about the values of the HCMC Innovation Awards so far.

Winners of the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards are being honored (Photo: SGGP)

Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan first stressed the critical role of the HCMC Innovation Awards in fostering the creativity spirit among city dwellers. This is a crucial initiative, demonstrating the city’s commitment to cultivating a dynamic environment of creativity and innovation. The Awards not only recognize and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals and organizations but also serve as a powerful driving force, inspiring a competitive spirit of innovation across all sectors, from economic, cultural, and social domains to science and technology.

The Awards foster innovation, crucial for HCMC’s sustainable development, competitiveness, and livability. Beyond motivating individual and organizational innovation, they cultivate a culture of collaboration, shaping HCMC into a smart, dynamic city.

Since its inception in 2019, the Awards have completed three cycles, receiving nearly 500 project submissions, 160 of which have been awarded prizes (11 first prizes, 50 second prizes, and 99 third prizes), with a total prize purse exceeding VND17 billion (US$665,800).

These award-winning projects not only showcase the innovation and dedication of individuals and organizations but also contribute significantly to HCMC’s socio-economic advancement. The Awards have demonstrably succeeded in recognizing exemplary projects and high-value innovative initiatives across diverse fields, including science and technology, cultural arts, education, and healthcare.

The honored projects all possess high practical applicability, contributing to improved living standards and driving sustainable development. Crucially, they ignite a spirit of innovation, encouraging individuals and organizations to pursue creative solutions and fostering a robust culture of innovation within the business community, government agencies, and society at large.

Innovative projects in general boost HCMC’s quality of life and competitiveness, creating new products, attracting investment, and expanding markets. The Awards foster collaboration among researchers, businesses, and government, positioning HCMC as a leading innovation hub. Continued expansion and focus on AI, renewable energy, and digital transformation, along with nationwide promotion of successful initiatives, solidify HCMC’s innovation leadership.

The Vice Chairman then mentioned the new points of the 4th HCMC Innovation Awards to better engage the innovation of citizens, the business community, and the entire political system in the city’s development.

This time, the Awards is projected to broaden its scope and areas of participation, incorporating new fields aligned with the city’s development priorities, such as trade and investment promotion, digital transformation, the green economy, the circular economy, and renewable energy. These aim to enhance participation from all segments of society, particularly startups, non-governmental organizations, and community-based creative groups.

The Awards will also emphasize the practical application and impact of projects, prioritizing initiatives and projects with high potential for implementation and those addressing pressing urban challenges such as traffic congestion, environmental pollution, social welfare, and administrative reform. The city will further amplify communication efforts to promote a culture of innovation, transforming the Awards into a widespread movement within the entire political system.

International experts and organizations are encouraged to share best practices and learn from successful models. Supplementary awards and programs will be offered to help promising initiatives develop regionally and internationally. These enhancements will enable the 4th HCMC Innovation Awards to better mobilize innovation across all sectors, contributing significantly to HCMC’s sustainable and modern development.

Finally, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan discussed the role of the Awards in materializing the development directions of HCMC mentioned in Resolutions 31-NQ/TW and 57-NQ/TW by the Politburo as well as Resolution 98/2023/QH15 by the National Assembly.

Specifically, the Awards will contribute to realizing the vision of establishing HCMC as a leading economic, financial, and science and technology hub in the region, with innovation as the driving force of development.

City leaders see the Innovation Awards as instrumental in implementing Resolution 98 by fostering innovation in public administration. Recognizing innovative solutions in administrative reform, e-government development, and effective management mechanisms empower the city’s political system to pioneer creative policy implementation. Moreover, the Awards can attract investment and attention from domestic and international organizations and businesses, facilitating deeper integration into global value chains.

The HCMC Innovation Awards act as a powerful catalyst, driving a competitive spirit of innovation across all sectors, from economic, cultural, and social realms to science and technology, innovation, and digital transformation. This contributes to defining HCMC’s role in sustainable development. The Awards symbolize the city’s broader innovation ambitions, extending beyond science and technology and national defense and security to include culture, education, and social welfare.

By recognizing and celebrating talent, the Awards contribute to developing a high-quality, innovative workforce – a crucial element for the city to embark on an era of vigorous innovation. The Awards also act as a driving force for HCMC’s advancement, helping it solidify its leading position nationally and as a prominent city in Southeast Asia, ultimately striving to become a global city in the future.

HCMC is implementing comprehensive policies to maximize creative potential. These include developing a robust innovation ecosystem connecting government, businesses, research institutions, universities, and startups. The city is establishing innovation centers, high-tech zones, and co-working spaces to support research and startups. Furthermore, it is creating and expanding investment funds for key sectors like digital transformation, the green economy, healthcare, and education. Preferential tax policies, loan support, and simplified administrative procedures are being implemented for businesses investing in R&D. These measures aim to foster a thriving innovation environment and drive sustainable growth.

By Ngo Binh – Translated by Thanh Tam