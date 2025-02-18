HCMC’s innovation awards fuel economic growth

Engineer Nguyen Hoang Duy Luu from the Center for Research and Development of Hi-tech Agriculture has introduced several innovative ideas in high-quality agricultural product development

Since its inception in 2019, the HCMC Innovation Awards program has received nearly 500 entries, projects, and works. Following rigorous assessment and evaluation, the awards have recognized 160 exceptional individuals and teams. According to Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan of the HCMC People’s Committee, these figures underscore the city’s vast creative potential and unwavering commitment to innovation.

Various organizations have consistently championed innovation and elevated the quality of submissions to their self-held competitions or movements.

For instance, the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations’ biyearly Technical Innovation Contest fosters innovation within the scientific and technical community. This contest encourages participation from scientists, research institutions, public sector employees, businesses, workers, farmers, and inventors across the city.

Focusing on six key areas – electricity, electronics, IT, and telecommunications; mechanics and automation, transportation; biotechnology, agriculture, and food technology; materials technology, environmental technology, and resource management; healthcare; and education and career guidance – the contest identifies and disseminates high-impact scientific and technological models and solutions applicable to production and daily life, contributing to the city’s socio-economic advancement.

This Technical Innovation Contest, now in its 27th iteration, boasts increasing participation. “Collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology, the Labor Federation of HCMC, and the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union – HCMC Branch maximizes impact”, explains Prof Dr Nguyen Van Phuoc, Chairman of the HCMC Union of Science and Technology Associations. Winning entries, showcasing high scientific merit, progress to national competitions, earning recognition and fostering trust, thus attracting widespread public engagement.

The contest’s achievements affirm the demand for innovative problem-solving in production and the substantial contributions of research efforts to HCMC’s scientific, technological, and socio-economic progress.

Many businesses have actively promoted internal innovative movements. At Juki Vietnam Co. Ltd., a dedicated committee manages improvement initiatives, developing annual plans, providing training, and disseminating methodologies to all employees.

To better incentivize innovation, the company has implemented a comprehensive reward system, recognizing even minor improvements. This fosters a culture of innovation, contributing to waste drop, increased productivity, and cost reduction, while instilling a spirit of innovation throughout the workforce. Remarkably, some employees generate hundreds of initiatives and improvements annually.

Another notable contest is the Ton Duc Thang Award, which has been held for 24 years. It has recognized contributions from the city’s workers and engineers to socio-economic and cultural development, effectively supporting the “Creative Emulation Movement and the HCMC Creative Awards for the 2020-2030 period”.

Established in 2000, this prestigious award, co-founded by SGGP Newspaper and the HCMC Labor Federation, identifies and honors workers and engineers who seamlessly integrate innovative work, skilled worker training, and leadership qualities. Over 270 individuals have received this honor.

“The award not only celebrates innovative achievements but also empowers workers and engineers to pursue their passions and excel in their fields”, emphasized Vice Chairman Pham Chi Tam of the HCMC Labor Federation. “Many of their initiatives contribute to organizational success, address urban challenges, and are adopted elsewhere”.

Chairman Vo Khac Thai of the HCMC Labor Federation affirmed that Ton Duc Thang Award recipients exemplify excellence in labor, production, and business, serving as role models within the workforce. These individuals demonstrate significant technical innovation, contribute practical scientific research, and mentor aspiring professionals. They actively contribute to business development and a robust workforce, essential for industrialization, modernization, and global integration.

“The Ton Duc Thang Award demonstrates that innovation permeates all levels of society, leading to the discovery of exemplary projects suitable for the HCMC Innovation Awards”, he shared.

At the 3rd HCMC Innovation Awards ceremony, Vice Chairman Vo Van Hoan launched the 4th iteration for 2025, urging all sectors and levels to continue promoting and facilitating groundbreaking ideas, in line with policies encouraging and protecting innovative public sector employees and workers.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has also issued new regulations governing the awards, replacing the previous directives of No.4515 issued in 2020 and No.1942 dated in 2022. The awards will be granted triennially, coinciding with National Day celebrations, beginning with the 4th awards ceremony in 2025.

Awards are presented across seven categories, namely economic development; national defense and security; state management; media; literature and art; science and technology; and innovative start-ups. Prizes include VND200 million (US$7.800), VND150 million ($5,900), and VND100 million ($3,900) for the first, second, and third places respectively.

The Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee has established an organization board chaired by the city’s chairman, with vice chairs including the vice chairman responsible for commendations, the Director of the Department of Home Affairs, and the Director of the Department of Science and Technology.

The “Innovation Movement and the HCMC Innovation Awards for the 2020-2030 period” is one of 51 projects under 3 breakthrough programs and 1 key program of the 11th HCMC Party Congress. The project aims to encourage innovation and its applications, improve the quality of scientific research and technological solutions into practice, which contributes to transforming HCMC into a smart and modern city. To date, 131 organizations and businesses have developed and implemented plans in support of this initiative. Extensive media outreach has raised public awareness, and many organizations have launched innovation contests in various fields, such as education, production, and public services. Award-nominated initiatives and products demonstrate increasing practicality, accelerating the application of research to real-world challenges.

Related News HCMC shaping its blooming future via innovation awards

By staff writers – Translated by Thanh Tam