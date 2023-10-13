HCMC honors 100 typical products and services in 2023

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Business Associations (HUBA) on October 12 held an award ceremony to honor businesses that won the “HCMC’s 100 typical products and services 2023”.

The event organized by the HCMC Business Association (HUBA) aims to mark the 19th anniversary of "Vietnamese Entrepreneurs' Day" (October 13, 2004 – 2023).

Attending the ceremony were Vice Secretary of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee in HCMC Tran Kim Yen, and 400 representatives of enterprises in the city.

Speaking at the event, Chairman of the HUBA Nguyen Ngoc Hoa said that this year’s “HCMC’s 100 typical products and services 2023” awards were presented to 100 products and services of 74 enterprises. On this occasion, the People’s Committee of HCMC offered certificates of merit to 40 businesses that have been awarded many times.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan emphasized that the award will contribute to encouraging the spirit of sharing, solidarity, and responsibility of enterprises to overcome obstacles in the current difficult and challenging situation, and creating favorable conditions for businesses’ sustainable development.

Businesses and entrepreneurs in HCMC not only produce high-quality products to meet the needs of customers but also ensure the quality of labor, environment, and responsibility to the community and society.

HCMC will continuously carry out the Government’s support packages, administrative reform, and improve the business investment environment, and support businesses' development.