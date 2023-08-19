HCMC health sector to continue sending graduates to grassroots medical centers

The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City held a conference to summarize the pilot program of practical training at hospitals associated with medical stations with the participation of Head of the Organization Commission of the HCMC Party Committee Nguyen Phuoc Loc.

According to Director of the city’s Department of Health Assoc. Prof. Tang Chi Thuong, the program began to be implemented at the beginning of 2022 and up to now, after 18 months, 270 doctors have completed the practical training program at the hospitals attached to the medical stations.

The sector will expand the program and all young newly-graduated students from medical schools across the country to participate. The HCMC Department of Health will also invite leaders of hospitals and medical facilities in other provinces and cities to participate in the job fair where graduates who have finished the pilot plan can meet hospital leaders for an interview.

Each program participant receives direct professional guidance from doctors and nurses at leading hospitals in the city such as 115 People's Hospital, Gia Dinh People's Hospital, Children's Hospital, and Children's Hospital 1 and 2.

However, the program has not yet attracted young graduates of medical schools because many people still do not understand correctly about the program thinking that practicing at health stations does not train good staff.

Along with that, healthcare stations in districts have not yet attracted young doctors because the facilities and techniques of these stations are substandard; thus, young doctors thought that they have little opportunities for career advancement.

In the immediate future, the Department of Health will put excellent young doctors of the pilot program on the list of young talents in the sector. At the same time, the sector will propose to add new policies with the aim to attract new graduate doctors, especially the remuneration policy for selected doctors, Dr. Tang Chi Thuong said.

Moreover, he revealed the Department will expand the program, allowing all young doctors graduating from medical schools across the country to participate. The Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City will also invite leaders of hospitals and medical facilities in other provinces and cities to participate in job fairs where they can invite young doctors to work as one of the solutions to increase human resources in infirmaries in the Southern region.