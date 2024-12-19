HCMC goes digital: Latest on HCMC Digital Citizen app

SGGP Newspaper has conducted an interview with Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh of the HCMC Center for Digital Transformation about the app HCMC Digital Citizen and necessary updates to make it more useful.



Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh first informed that after one month launching, about 10,000 city dwellers have signed in the app HCMC Digital Citizen via the VNeID portal, adding to the total of 40,000 logins through this method. Along with that are over 52,000 accesses to the feedback and suggestion features, and nearly 2,000 instances of feedback submissions through the app.

The management system reveals that other features on the application have also demonstrated high engagement levels, including nearly 30,000 healthcare inquiries, over 20,000 education-related searches, almost 20,000 administrative procedure lookups, and nearly 12,000 document status and processing result checks.

Additionally, the system has received numerous feature improvement suggestions through various feedback channels. This has enabled the development team to analyze and enhance functionalities to better meet user experience and requirements.

Responding to the feedback that certain features like city map are not as visually appealing as those in other apps, Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh said that the HCMC Digital Citizen application serves diverse user groups in the city, from youth to elderly, across all occupations and social strata. In developing the application, there is a long-term development roadmap to upgrade and improve both functionality and interface to better accommodate city residents and tourists alike.

Regarding the digital map feature, through its display capabilities, software developers are currently focusing on integrating departmental data layers such as healthcare and education. The HCMC Digital Transformation Center is developing the digital map functionality on mobile devices with multiple data layers from various departments to serve sector-specific data objectives, rather than merely providing navigation like other digital maps.

At the HCMC Center for Digital Transformation, the development team is working non-stop to update and add new features to the app HCMC Digital Citizen



As to the matter of the necessity of installing separate applications for certain content within the Digital Citizen App, the Director clarified that a development framework has been established to integrate previously deployed mobile applications into the Digital Citizen App. This framework will serve as technical documentation for units developing applications for public and business interaction on a unified platform, facilitating shared data integration across the city.

The priority during development is integrating sectoral data into the city’s data repository, thereby providing enhanced functionalities to users. The Center is currently collaborating with the HCMC Department of Transport to integrate relevant sectoral data into the Digital Citizen App, with an expected update and release next week.

To promote installation and usage of the Digital Citizen App, the Center is leveraging community-level digital transformation teams in wards, communes, and townships.

Soon, under the directions of the HCMC People’s Committee, the HCMC Digital Transformation Center will sign joint agreements with the city’s Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee, Women’s Union, Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union, to organize support activities to bring the application to city residents. Additionally, continuously improving features that serve citizens’ daily lives remains the core mission of the development team.

In details, Director Vo Thi Trung Trinh outlined a long-term development plan for continued updates and additions of new functions and services to best meet user needs. Besides the ongoing integration of transportation sector data, the app will provide services to facilitate convenient bus and metro travel via city-sponsored preferential policies and subsidies. Moreover, the application will offer features for public service registration, online payments, and personal e-document storage portfolios.

Concurrently, user feedback and suggestions regarding the app's functionalities and services will be continuously monitored and analyzed, with updates implemented monthly and quarterly to promptly meet users’ practical requirements.

By Ba Tan – Translated by Thanh Tam