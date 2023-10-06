HCMC, German state seek cooperation opportunities

HCMC highly values Germany’s capacity for education and vocational training, and wishes to step up cooperation with Lower Saxony state in this field through specific projects.

The statement was made by Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan while receiving Minister-President of Lower Saxony Stephan Weil on October 6.

Hoan said Weil’s visit created a foundation for cooperation between the two localities in the time ahead, especially in the implementation of agreements reached by Vietnamese and German leaders.

HCMC stands ready to work together with Lower Saxony to enhance delegation exchanges and cooperation between their businesses, the official stressed.

Hoan suggested the state’s authorities introduce quality educational institutions and vocational schools to HCMC so that the two sides can seek cooperation opportunities in this regard.

HCMC is also willing to send young labourers to Germany for training and working, and welcome German teachers to the city, he added.

As a locality hit hard by climate change, HCMC wishes to cooperate with international partners, including those from Germany, in this field, Hoan said, noting that the city is building a renewable energy system, including solar and wind energy, to replace fossil fuels, contributing to ensuring national energy security.

HCMC is ready to create favourable conditions for German investors, including those from Lower Saxony, to participate in its renewable energy projects, he said.

Lauding HCMC’s strong and dynamic development, Weil said Lower Saxony is seeking cooperation opportunities with the southern metropolis to roll out labour and vocational training cooperation programs.

Regarding climate change response, he emphasised that both Germany and Vietnam are interested in renewable energy transition during their development process.

Lower Saxony, which is now taking the lead in Germany in wind energy development, stands ready to cooperate and share its experience with HCMC in this sphere, he affirmed.

In addition, with a contingent of good experts and enterprises that have strengths in urban flood management, the state is willing to work together with HCMC in joint projects to counter climate change impacts, Weil added.